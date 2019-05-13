Felicity Huffman to formally plead guilty in college admissions scam

Felicity Huffman will formally enter a guilty plea for her role in the college admissions scam on Monday.

Huffman, 56, will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in Boston federal court.

Authorities claim that the "Desperate Housewives" star paid $15,000 to have someone correct the answers on her oldest daughter's SAT. She reportedly considered the same for her younger daughter but decided against it.

Huffman, along with dozens of other rich and powerful parents — including "Full House" star Lori Loughlin — was arrested in March as part of "Operation Varsity Blues," an investigation into bribery for admissions into elite colleges.

While some parents, including Huffman, reportedly paid off standardized testing proctors, others, allegedly including Loughlin, used bribes to get their children admitted as athletic recruits.

Huffman was reportedly arrested and cuffed by armed FBI agents and released on a $250,000 bond. Her husband, "Shameless" actor William H. Macy, was not charged.

It's speculated that Huffman may face four to 10 months behind bars depending on the terms of her plea agreement.

Huffman told Fox News in a statement last month, "I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions."

She continued, "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her," Huffman concluded. "This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty,

The Associated Press contributed to this report.