'Fuller House' Season 5 stars begin production without embattled Lori Loughlin

The cast of Netflix’s “Fuller House” has officially resumed production on the final season of the show, but without one of its key cast members, Lori Loughlin.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty to money laundering and mail fraud charges in the ongoing college admissions scandal. The charges stem from their alleged involvement in the nationwide scam that demonstrated the lengths wealthy, status-seeking parents will go in order to secure their child a spot at a coveted university.

The star was fired from her Hallmark series “When Calls the Heart” and TVLine reported in March that she’s not expected to return to the final Season of “Fuller House.” Now, as her co-stars begin to post about their return to set, Loughlin’s Aunt Becky is nowhere to be found.

“We’re baaaaaack!” Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner, announced via Instagram along with a photo of herself holding the first script. “Season 5 table read today and back to rehearsal next week! Woo hoo!! #fullhousefamily #season5 #fullerhouse #sogoodtobeback.”

The script’s title appears to read: “Welcome Home, Baby To Be Named Later.”

Sweetin’s co-star, Candace Cameron Bure also used Instagram to post about the start of production. She filmed herself back in her dressing room getting emotional about the first table read and the end of the show.

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on how the show will address the absence of Loughlin's Aunt Becky.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of spending $500,000 each on daughters Isabella and YouTube star Olivia Jade to make it look like they were recruits on the University of Southern California’s crew team, despite never rowing in the sport.

The girls’ statuses are reportedly on hold at USC amid an internal investigation. If convicted, Loughlin and Giannulli face up to 40 years in jail.

Previously several of Loughlin's "Fuller House" co-stars have spoken out about the case including Bure and Danny Tanner actor Bob Saget.