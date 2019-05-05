USC crew team posters mocked after Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade college admissions scandal

Did the University of Southern California (USC) crew team foreshadow the college admissions scandal on Twitter?

A poster for the college's rowing team, posted to Twitter in August on the team's verified account, reads in part, "No previous rowing experience necessary."

The tweet resurfaced this weekend, and many found the poster darkly hilarious given the USC crew team's alleged entanglements in the college admissions bribery scam, especially with high-profile alleged scammer Lori Loughlin and her YouTube star daughter Olivia Jade's alleged ties to the rowing team.

One person replied, "It [is] missing how much it will cost you LOL."

Another wrote, "I do not have 500k nor experience can I join?"

Another simply replied with an Aunt Becky reaction.

Another laminated poster obtained by TMZ for the USC crew team's upcoming fall 2019 season reads, "No experience? No problem."

The site speculates that the poster is an "elaborate fake."

Reps for USC did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on the legitimacy of the ad.

In March, the 54-year-old "Full House" actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused of bribing their daughters' ways into USC by paying $500,000 to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer. Singer reportedly aided Giannulli and Loughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade and aspiring actress Isabella, get recruited to the USC crew team despite neither girl being a coxswain.

The couple rejected a plea deal and now face additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud. If convicted, Giannulli and Loughlin face up to 40 years behind bars.