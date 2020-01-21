Pamela Anderson's marriages: A look back

What does Pamela Anderson now have in common with the likes of Joan Collins and Kenny Rogers? They've each been married five times.

On Monday, Anderson wed film producer Jon Peters in a secret ceremony, making him her fourth husband and fifth marriage.

The 52-year-old actress has had a unique and storied romantic history, so here's a look back at the men she has married:

Tommy Lee

Anderson's first wedding came in 1995 when she and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee got hitched.

The shocking thing about their marriage is that it happened just four days after meeting. Not four weeks, not four months, not four years -- four days. Shortly after their marriage, the pair's sex tape leaked online, drawing massive public attention.

Their marriage lasted for three years, and they share two children, Brandon and Dylan.

According to People magazine, the divorce came after Lee, now 57, assaulted Anderson, kicking her while she reportedly held young Dylan. After Lee served six months in jail, he and Anderson reunited, at some point, but ultimately split again in 2001.

The story doesn't end there, however. The duo got back together one more time in 2008 and even began to live together again, but they broke up shortly after announcing their reconciliation.

Kid Rock

Between her trists with Lee, Anderson was once married to musician Kid Rock, from 2006 to 2007.

They first dated in 2001, became engaged in 2002 and broke up in 2003. Three years later, they announced their engagement.

After their 2003 wedding, the couple endured a highly-publicized miscarriage and divorced shortly after, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Rick Salomon

In 2007, Anderson revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she was engaged to Rick Salomon, a film producer.

They wed later that year at The Mirage in Las Vegas between Anderson's performances in a magic act.

Less than 10 weeks later, Anderson, again citing "irreconcilable differences," filed for divorce.

Just days after the annulment, they were seen shopping together, and Anderson announced that she and Salomon were in the midst of reconciling.

They each would go on to file for the marriage to be annulled, citing fraud. In February 2008, the marriage was officially annulled.

In 2013, Anderson again visited DeGeneres and revealed that she and Salomon were "friends with benefits." In 2014, the "Baywatch" star announced she was once again married to Salomon on an unspecified date.

Later that year, Anderson again filed for divorce, and it was finalized in 2015.

Jon Peters

Anderson first dated her newest hubby, 74, more than three decades ago, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Their relationship was rekindled in recent months before tying the knot on Monday.

"There are beautiful girls everywhere," Peters, a film producer, told the outlet. "I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild -- in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Anderson also offered THR a statement regarding her marriage, which came in the form of a poem.

The poem reads: “Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood/ no one compares/ I love him deeply like family. His life used to scare me. So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize. He’s been there all along. Never failed me/ I’m ready now and he's ready too/ We understand and respect each other/ We love each other without conditions/ I’m a lucky woman/ Proof God has a plan.”