Pamela Anderson dating her security guard months after split from Jon Peters: report

Pamela Anderson has reportedly moved on from her 12-day marriage to Jon Peters with none other than her security guard.

The 53-year-old former “Baywatch” star and Jasmin spokeswoman has reportedly been romantically linked to her Dan Hayhurst, according to reports. A source close to the couple tells People that they’ve been riding out the pandemic together and began dating shortly after she split from Peters in February when the COVID-19 pandemic began in North America.

“She's very happy," the source told the outlet. "And they've been together for the entire pandemic. She's super happy and he's been helping her fix up her home on Vancouver Island."

Representatives for Anderson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The last anyone heard about the actress’ dating life came in February when she announced that, after their secret nuptials in Malibu, Calif. less than two weeks prior, she and Peters had split after 12 days together.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another," Anderson said in a statement provided to Fox News by her rep at the time.

"Life is a journey and love is a process," she said. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."

"Thank you for respecting our privacy," she added.

A source close to the divorced couple told Fox News at the time: "She's known Jon forever, but she never lived with him, contrary to some reports. And until you live with someone... Well, let's just say Pamela asked for a break. She is heading back to her compound in Ladysmith, Canada, to be with her family."

Anderson was also formerly married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and twice to Rick Salomon.