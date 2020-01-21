Pamela Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee says he's 'incredibly happy' about wedding news

Pamela Anderson walked down the aisle again on Monday.

She married movie mogul Jon Peters in a secret ceremony in Malibu, Calif., and her son Brandon Thomas Lee couldn't be happier for her.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News, the budding actor, 23, said he's full of support for the newlyweds.

"I’m incredibly happy for my mom and Jon," Brandon gushed. "They’ve known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together. I will support the happy couple however I can and I’m excited to get to know Jon’s family even better."

Anderson shares Brandon and his brother, Dylan, with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, first dated over 30 years ago and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, they rekindled their relationship in recent months and kept it under wraps.

Peters gushed about the former Playboy playmate to THR, saying Anderson is the only woman he's had an interest in for nearly four decades. "Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist," he said. "She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much."

The new husband continued: "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild -- in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Meanwhile, Anderson's statement to the outlet came in the form of a poem.

“Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood/ no one compares/ I love him deeply like family. His life used to scare me. So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize ... He’s been there all along. Never failed me/ I’m ready now and he's ready too/ We understand and respect each other/ We love each other without conditions/ I’m a lucky woman/ Proof God has a plan.”

Anderson and Peters were both married four times previously, the outlet reported. Anderson was formerly married to Kid Rock and twice to Rick Salomon.

Meanwhile, Peters is known for a 12-year affair with Barbra Streisand. The film veteran produced the 1976 version of "A Star is Born" starring Streisand, and once again produced the 2018 remake featuring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

The blonde bombshell was last linked to French soccer star Adil Rami, who she dumped in June 2019 after she accused him of abusing her.

According to THR, Peters first met the former Playboy playmate in the mid-1980s while at Hugh Hefner's mansion.

“I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star," he told THR at the time. "We ended up living together. Of course, Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who with no makeup was gorgeous. She was very smart and very talented."

Peters added to the outlet that he tried to talk Anderson out of doing Playboy, but she went on and did 13 covers.