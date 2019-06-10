Pamela Anderson stands by her son Brandon Lee joining ‘The Hills’ reboot: ‘He’s invincible’

Pamela Anderson is one proud mama.

The former “Baywatch” star is supporting her son, Brandon Thomas Lee, after signing on for MTV’s “The Hills” revival.

“It’s his journey,” the 51-year-old recently told Us Weekly about the 23-year-old. “He’s invincible. Brandon can do anything. People tell him, ‘You shouldn’t do this,’ but he’s such a talented actor… He’s on his journey and he’s going to have a great time and I’m sure it’s going to be very, very entertaining because he is so funny.”

“He’s so wild and that’s what I love about him,” the actress continued. “And he’s sober. He doesn’t drink and he has such a great time. For some people, [drinking] actually takes your personality away.”

Anderson shared that it will be thrilling to watch her son, whom she shares with her ex-husband rocker Tommy Lee, on television.

And when it comes to pursuing her own projects, Anderson said Lee, along with his younger brother Dylan, have always backed her decisions.

“They support everything I do,” said Anderson, referring to her activism. “They worry about me, just like my mom. They worry because I do get into situations that are really difficult.”

“The Hill: New Beginnings” is slated to premiere on June 24 and will feature Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port and Brody Jenner, among others. Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Lo Bosworth will be absent from the reboot.

ETOnline reported in December 2018 that Lee and his father have patched up their relationship.

The Mötley Crüe drummer shared a photo of the two hugging on Instagram, seemingly revealing that they have made amends following a yearlong feud.

“I love you son,” the 56-year-old captioned the image.

According to the outlet, the father and son feud began in March of last year after Lee assaulted Tommy in his bedroom at his Calabasas, Calif., home.

While Lee claimed that the altercation was a result of his father's alleged drinking problem, Tommy denied the allegations.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told ET that Lee wouldn't be facing charges for the altercation, adding that the D.A. declined to file charges against him.

Since then, the two shared several cryptic posts on social media.

Meanwhile, Anderson told The Hollywood Reporter she wanted to move past the drama.

“I stay out of it,” she told the outlet at the time. "The kids are adults, and they make all their own decisions. I look at the differences in their personalities and their fearlessness and their ambition and their clarity, and I'm just so proud of both of them."

That same year, a source told ET that Lee was tired of fighting with his father publicly.