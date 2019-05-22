Kristen Wiig, Reed Morano pull projects out of Georgia after heartbeat abortion bill passes

Kristen Wiig and Reed Morano are relocating projects originally slated to film in Georgia after the state passed its controversial "heartbeat" abortion bill.

Emmy-winning director Morano told Time that she's pulling Amazon series "The Power" from shooting in the state, explaining, “We had no problem stopping the entire process instantly. There is no way we would ever bring our money to that state by shooting there.”

She added, “I think this is one of the ways where we know we can hit a state where it hurts.”

Morano — acclaimed for her directing work on "The Handmaid's Tale" — later expounded on Instagram, writing, "It feels wrong for a reason. And it felt wrong to us to go ahead and make our show and take money/tax credit from a state that is taking this stance on the abortion issue. We just couldn’t do it."

"Saturday Night Live" alum Wiig and her "Bridesmaids" collaborator Annie Mumolo, meanwhile, have canceled shoots scheduled in Georgia for their upcoming film "Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar."

Since Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law one of the nation's most restrictive abortion laws, none of the major film or television studios have publicly commented on the issue or altered production plans. The backlash has been limited to smaller production companies, like Color Force ("Crazy Rich Asians"), Killer Films ("First Reformed"), "The Wire" creator David Simon of Blown Deadline Productions (HBO's "The Deuce") and the Duplass Brothers Productions (HBO's "Room 104"). Some actors and actresses, including Alyssa Milano, Mark Hamill and Mandy Moore, have suggested they will boycott filming in the state.

Many projects, including Marvel superhero blockbusters, "Stranger Things" and "The Walking Dead," have long filmed in Georgia, in part due to the state's tax incentives.

Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, however, will still film their upcoming HBO show "Lovecraft County" in Georgia in the next few weeks, but have said that they will donate 100 percent their "episodic fees" to organizations fighting the law including the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.