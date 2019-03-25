Mandy Moore ‘emboldened’ after speaking out about Ryan Adams emotional abuse allegations: report

Mandy Moore said she has felt supported since she spoke out last month about the emotional abuse she allegedly suffered from ex-husband Ryan Adams.

The “This is Us” star told Us Weekly on Sunday that she had no idea so many other women had been through similar experiences.

“So many women reached out to me, echoing … that the idea that psychological and emotional is often swept under the rug, or not addressed or not talked about, or not considered in the same category of just general abuse,” she told the outlet.

The 34-year-old singer and actress continued, saying she has been encouraged in the process.

“I’ve just been really emboldened by the support that, I think, myself and the other women that have spoken out in this particular situation have received. It’s really heartening. And heartening to know that other women can look to it as an example as well. Like, ‘You’re not alone. You’re seen. You’re heard. You’re acknowledged. It’s real. And I’m so sorry,’” she added.

Adams, 44, was the subject of a New York Times report in which seven women, including Moore, accused him of “manipulative behavior.”

Appearing on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast on Feb. 18, Moore opened up about her relationship with Adams and how she’s able to see it in a different light now that everything has been made public.

“I was living my life for him,” she said. “I had no sense of self. I was imperceptible. I was so small in my own world.”

Moore met Adams in 2007 when she was 23 years old. The two were married after just one year of dating. Moore filed for divorce from Adams in 2015.

After The Times report was published, Moore also spoke out on social media.

"Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it," Moore captioned an unsmiling photo on Instagram. "My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever."

