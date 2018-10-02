This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Georgia cops didn't waffle when it came time to arrest a man accused of stealing five boxes of Golden Malted batter from a former employer's storage shed.
A Milwaukee woman who was hit by a train while saving her mother's life during a visit to Atlanta last month was finally back home with her family Thursday, after enduring five surgeries over five weeks, reports said.
Heads up, Georgians: Officials with The Hapeville Police Department on Friday announced the department’s criminal investigation division made a “major drug bust,” confiscating drugs that resemble candy.
Five years and four back surgeries later, Tiger Woods is a winner on the PGA Tour once again.
A Georgia man pleaded guilty this week to the murder of his 15-month-old daughter, whose death police say may have been caused by rituals tied to an "Islam based cult."
An angler in Georgia recently reeled in a Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle off a pier in Tybee Island.
Authorities in Georgia arrested a 17-year-old boy early Wednesday on charges that he stabbed his mother 11 times in an attack that left her in critical condition.
In northern Georgia, the race for a state House seat is back on after a judge ruled for a brand-new election.
A 3D model of a man's head may just be the thing to help authorities in Georgia identify a set of human remains found in the woods of an Atlanta suburb over three years ago.