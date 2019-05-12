Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams to shoot series in Georgia, donate proceeds to fighting heartbeat abortion bill

The upcoming HBO series “Lovecraft Country” will continue shooting in Georgia as planned, but will donate money from the production to two charities.

“Lovecraft Country” is being executive produced by Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions banner as well as JJ Abrams and Bad Robot Producitons. “Underground” co-creator and showrunner Misha Green will write and executive produce the series.

“In a few weeks we start shooting our new show, ‘Lovecraft Country’ and will do so standing shoulder to shoulder with the women of Georgia,” Monkeypaw and Bad Robot said in a statement. “Governor Kemp’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ Abortion Law is an unconstitutional effort to further restrict women and their health providers from making private medical decisions on their terms. Make no mistake, this is an attack aimed squarely and purposely at women. We stand with Stacey Abrams and the hardworking people of Georgia, and will donate 100% of our respective episodic fees for this season to two organizations leading the charge against this draconian law: the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia. We encourage those who are able to funnel any and all resources to these organizations.”

On Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed HB 481, which would outlaw abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. The bill includes exceptions for rape and incest (only if a woman files a police report) or to save the life of the mother. The law is set to go into effect January 1. There have been calls for Hollywood productions to boycott the state since the bill was passed.

“Lovecraft Country,” based on the book of the same name by Matt Ruff, follows 25-year-old Atticus Black, who joins up with his friend Letitia “Leti” Dandridge and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing father. They must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

HBO gave “Lovecraft Country” a straight-to-series order in May 2017.