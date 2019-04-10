'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill says he believes fans are getting fatigued with the franchise

Mark Hamill is just as worried about audiences getting fatigued with “Star Wars” as fans are.

The famed Luke Skywalker actor, who has appeared in five of the 11 films released in the franchise so far, understands that the heyday for the galaxy far, far away may have passed. However, that doesn’t mean he has any plans to step aside.

Speaking on an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, Hamill discussed the idea of “Star Wars” fatigue and noted that the minds behind the franchise have not listened to his warnings about it.

"I'm not gonna tell them how to run their business, but is there a possibility of 'Star Wars fatigue'? Yeah, I think there is. I've experienced it, to a certain degree,” Hamill said during the last minutes of the podcast. “But they never listen to my ideas anyway, so who needs 'em?"

The topic came up while discussing the latest film to in the franchise, “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which marked the series first box office disappointment. The film, which focused on the origin story of Han Solo, grossed almost $393 million worldwide on a budget of roughly $250 million and a multimillion-dollar marketing campaign. The Ron Howard-directed movie marked one of three planned anthology stories. Each is to be released between installments of the revived trilogy that began with J.J. Abrams’ “The Force Awakens” in 2015.

Hamill is set to reprise his role as Skywalker at least one more time in the yet-untitled “Star Wars: Episode IX.” In the meantime, Hamill recently began a run on the History Channel’s “Knightfall.”