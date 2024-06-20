Kim Kardashian reveals Botox may handicap acting career, fears she'll only 'look good' for 10 more years

Kim Kardashian has her eyes on her next goal, even if it scares her.

During Thursday’s episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, she spoke more about her "actress era" and her plans to expand her acting resume.

However, she admitted that she's worried her use of Botox might be limiting her potential career.

"I also feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I don’t have it," she told friends at dinner.

TRY FOX NEWS' FUN NEW GAMES PAGE, WITH 6 GAMES TO CHOOSE FROM!

"I’m not going to be gaining 500 pounds for a role and losing it … that just like not where I need to be. How am I going to cry? How am I going to be scared out of my mind?" she continued, playfully pretending to emote poorly.

But many Hollywood and PR experts think Kardashian’s Botox concerns aren’t really an issue.

"It does not affect or impact on your ability to show emotion. There are many successful actors who utilize its youthful effects and are quite able to give award-winning performances," Kathy Fielder, CEO at THRIVE by Kathy Fielder, told Fox News Digital. "Makeup artists can work ‘magic’ with their craft to create a lot of emotion on your face as well."

KIM KARDASHIAN'S OLDEST KIDS, NORTH AND SAINT WEST, LAND FIRST MOVIE ROLES IN 'PAW PATROL' SEQUEL

Fielder added, "As a long-time user of Botox personally, I would find it quite difficult to stop at this point. I cannot speak for Kim personally as to whether or not she would stop using it, but it does create a more youthful appearance, and it is no secret the importance of this to the Kardashian family."

Brian Balthazar of Balthazar Entertainment agreed with Fielder that Botox shouldn’t stop Kardashian from pursuing acting.

"Botox need not be a concern. Look at the foreheads of some of your favorite actresses – and actors for that matter! Many of them are smoother than a porcelain plate!" he said.

"They’re still getting work, they’re still crying on command. We’ve gotten accustomed to performers having perfect, wrinkle-free skin. That’s not without help. I can’t see that being a huge issue. What it will come down to is if she can deliver convincing performances."

KIM KARDASHIAN CLAIMS SHE’LL DO ‘ANYTHING TO LOOK AND FEEL YOUTHFUL,’ ADDRESSES PLASTIC SURGERY RUMORS

Eric Schiffer of Interdependence Public Relations suggests simply cutting back.

"I have celebrity clients who go with just a smidge or none because they want to have the full range of their facial muscles, so they can share the emotions they are feeling without looking like a poker face," he said.

In a confessional, Kardashian laid out her thought process for her burgeoning career, saying, "I can do a movie a year, I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me, and then I'll take some time off. ... That's my 10-year plan."

The self-imposed limit has some logic, according to Fielder.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I am not sure Kim truly wants to ever do the transition from the ‘look’ she has now into an older acting role," she explained.

"I believe she has found a new passion for acting, and she may want to enjoy this new-found excitement for a decade and then move on to the next phase of her career, or possibly even retirement to a quieter life," Fielder continued. "It takes so much energy to be in the spotlight, and at some point, there is a lot of value proposition to simply enjoying your life."

Schiffer thinks Kardashian is selling herself short on her own popularity.

"She is being tough on herself but also understands how Hollywood casts certain roles to appeal to a demographic with age brackets. But, what Kim is discounting is the power of her celebrity platform and her fans, who will watch her no matter what when she gracefully ages as people do," he said.

KIM KARDASHIAN SIZZLES IN TINY BIKINI IN NEW SHOWER PHOTOS AS FANS GO WILD

Balthazar agreed, noting the limit is unnecessary given her already established position in entertainment.

"I’m not sure that giving yourself a ten-year limit to achieve something is a great idea in any endeavor. First and foremost, you have to love it and want it enough to be in it for the long game. Why put a limit on it?" he said. "She’s got plenty of money, so she’s not relying on it to support herself. Just do the jobs that are the right fit, work hard, and see what comes of it!"

Last year, Kardashian had her most prominent role to date in the latest season of "American Horror Story" on FX.

She starred as an entertainment publicist named Siobhan, working with an actress balancing motherhood and ambition played by "AHS" regular Emma Roberts.

KIM KARDASHIAN FIRES BACK AFTER 'AMERICAN HORROR STORY' CASTING WAS CRITICIZED BY A-LIST ACTRESSES

During her recent Variety Actors on Actors interview with Chloe Sevigny, an "AHS" alum herself, Kardashian explained how she got into her role.

"It’s funny, I was really channeling my sister Kourtney and someone that I work with. And everyone, when it came out, they were like, ‘That is Kris Jenner all the way,’" she said. "And I was like, ‘I guess I had that preparation already, but it’s not what I was thinking.’ But I so see it now."

"Kim has done a pretty respectable job in her ‘AHS’ role. I was impressed, honestly," Balthazar said, adding, "Mind you, it’s not a big stretch for her, like so many actors, she is playing a character that is natural to her personality already. But if she wants to expand that into other types of parts, she may have challenges."

At the Met Gala in 2023, Kardashian told Variety before the series started shooting, "I think it’s really fun to step out of your comfort zone and try something new and grow, and I’m so excited for the experience."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

When asked if she was taking acting lessons, she said, "I am, of course!" adding, "It’s a challenge, I like to challenge myself."

"People love to demean the Kardashians, but make no mistake, they are driven and focused on being successful at whatever they do, which is such an admirable quality," Fielder said. "Kim will undoubtedly work hard to become successful at whatever she puts her mind to, and [if] acting is her next endeavor, she will certainly find some success."

Before the "AHS" role, Kardashian had dabbled in acting on and off over the years.

In 2008, she made her feature film debut in the spoof comedy "Disaster Movie," and had a few more roles in films like "Deep in the Valley" and "Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor."

MET GALA 2024 SEES KIM KARDASHIAN, RITA ORA AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI BRAVE RED CARPET IN DARING SHEER DRESSES

On television, she appeared in her first fictional role in "CSI: NY" in 2009, but more often than not, she played herself in series like "How I Met Your Mother," "30 Rock," "90210" or "2 Broke Girls."

She’s also made cameos in several films as herself, most recently in 2018’s "Ocean’s 8," and has done voiceover work as a poodle in two "Paw Patrol" movies.

Kardashian also impressed many with her 2021 "SNL" hosting gig, where she poked fun at herself, her family, and her ex, Kanye West.

During "The Kardashians" episode, she admitted to her friends at dinner, "I’m really nervous about it because I have to f--king deliver. It’s such a challenge for me and I want to welcome a challenge, and every year, I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself."

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS SHE WOULD ‘ABSOLUTELY’ CONSIDER LIFE ‘WITHOUT THE CAMERAS’ AS A FULL-TIME LAWYER

Fielder suggested the reality star could challenge herself further by revealing a side of herself cameras have never captured before.

"If Kim would truly be vulnerable, which I believe she is trying to do, admitting that fillers may inhibit her being as real as she would like to be, her audience would receive that well," she said. "True vulnerability takes courage and fortitude. So much is hidden behind great PR, but real is something that all audiences are craving, especially younger ones."

During the episode, Kardashian also updated her friends about her Hollywood plans, including selling a movie to Netflix she had been working on with writers Paula Pell and Janine Brito titled "The Fifth Wheel."

"I wasn’t planning this career, and I’m just not going to get ahead of myself here, we sold a movie, it was amazing," she said, adding the movie has shades of "The Hangover" and "Bridesmaids" to it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As the old adage goes, if you want something done, do it yourself – that’s why so many actors are starting their own production companies and producing their own projects. She can still get investors, but sometimes, to get something off the ground, you have to build it yourself. If Kim wants to stretch her acting muscles beyond the roles she is getting offered, this may be the best path," Balthazar said.

She also has an untitled project with "AHS" writer/producer/director Ryan Murphy, where she’ll be playing a divorce attorney.

"I’m going to be playing a lawyer, a high-powered divorce attorney. I will be channeling Laura Wasser, if that resonates with anybody," she said during her Variety Actors on Actors interview with Sevigny.

"She has already crossed the first Hollywood chasm, and through repetition and continued genuine performances, she will keep building her acting cred," Schiffer said of Kardashian's acting plans.