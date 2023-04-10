Kim Kardashian reveals she's starring alongside Emma Roberts in 'American Horror Story'

Kim Kardashian confirmed she's joined Emma Roberts and the cast of "American Horror Story" for season 12.

Kardashian, 42, shared a teaser to Instagram on Monday.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family," the show's co-creator Ryan Murphy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

"Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," his statement continued.

Kardashian apparently impressed Murphy with her monologue and skit appearances on "Saturday Night Live." Murphy, who is friends with Kardashian, has been talking to the reality star about a role in "AHS" since last summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has dabbled in acting. She most recently appeared in the 2018 film "Ocean's Eight." Kardashian also landed a role in "Disaster Movie" in 2008.

"American Horror Story," which is described as an anthology series, first premiered in 2011. Each season has its own storyline and a rotating cast of characters, including Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Lily Rabe.

Roberts, who has starred in the franchise before, is returning for season 12 after a four-year break.

The actress shared the teaser video on her own Instagram account.

"This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE," she captioned the video — referring to the title of the new season.

Season 12 is based on the upcoming book "Delicate Condition" by Danielle Valentine, according to THR. The novel is set to be released Aug. 8, 2023. Each season of "American Horror Story" has premiered in October, and Murphy previously confirmed filming will begin in May 2023.

