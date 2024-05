Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Nobody was safe on Sunday during Netflix's "GROAT: The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady."

Insults were hurled, and it seemed like everyone walked away with a couple of burns.

While the former NFL quarterback was at the center of the roast, celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Ben Affleck are still feeling the heat.

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian was razzed by host Kevin Hart early in the show, but things really took a turn when she took the podium to roast Brady herself.

During the live stream, Kardashian was met with a mix of cheers and boos as she walked up to the stage. When she started to speak, the boos became deafening, catching Kardashian off-guard.

"Alright, alright," she said to the crowd, before Hart had to interject and calm the audience down. The awkward moment went viral online, only to be removed by Netflix in post-production. What is available to watch on the streaming service now does not include the cringeworthy moment.

The vice president of stand-up and comedy at Netflix, Robbie Praw, explained the service's decision to edit out the boos to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

"Post edits are standard practice for comedy specials and happen in live broadcasts, whether that’s subtitles, adding things or removing things that we can’t do when it’s streaming live," he explained. "It’s part of, quite frankly, the fun of watching it live to not miss those things. But I will just say this, in addition to that, that no talent were consulted as part of that."

Praw doubled down and insisted that Kardashian had not asked for the show to be edited.

The night did not get better for Kardashian, though, who was the butt of a very pointed joke made at the end of the night by Brady.

"Kim Kardashian, thank you so much for being here. I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad," referring to her embattled ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West.

When the camera cut to her, Kardashian could barely muster a smile.

Ben Affleck

Before the show aired, Affleck had been teased as one of the A-list guests of the evening.

When he came onstage, he immediately began his diatribe about online trolls in an effort to defend Brady. It was perceived online as "unhinged" and "out of touch."

Here are some of the reactions viewers had on X:

"Do we all agree Ben Affleck absolutely bombed in the Roast? I was cringing the entire time."

"Ben Affleck was totally unhinged and not funny at the Brady roast."

"Ben Affleck f---ing sucks. At everything. Worst part of the entire Roast. Total Buffoon."

"Ben Affleck in the Tom Brady roast is the definition of out of touch."

"Ben Affleck had the worst set of the entire Tom Brady roast, never invite him back."

Brady also made a quip about Affleck when he took to the podium at the end of the night.

"Where'd Ben Affleck go? Look at Ben Affleck. He's a huge moviestar. ‘Jersey Girl,' ‘Phantom[s],' ‘Batman,'" citing some of the 51-year-old's less revered flicks. "And he's here defending me. And when has Ben Affleck ever made a bad decision?"

Gisele Bündchen

It seemed like almost everyone except Brady took a swipe at the future hall-of-famer's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Many jokes involving Bündchen surrounded the divorce but also included direct jabs at her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Hart was first to tackle the Bündchen subject. "The world knows you left Bill Belichick high and dry, man," he said. "You f---ed your coach. But let me tell you something people… That's what you gotta do to maintain your happiness. You understand? Sometimes you gotta f--- your coach. You know who else f---ed their coach? Gisele. She f---ed that karate man," he joked.

"I mean Jesus Christ, Tom, one of the smartest quarterbacks in the game, how did you not see this coming?… Eight karate classes a day, and she's still a white belt."

Comedian Nikki Glaser told Brady, "The only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.'… That's gotta suck."

A source told People magazine that Brady's children, two of whom he shares with Bündchen, have been "affected" by the special. Bündchen is reportedly "deeply disappointed" with the "disrespectful portrayal" of her family, but "her priority is to support her children" that were subjected to such "irresponsible content," according to the source.

Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell did not show up at the roast as himself, but rather his famous "Anchorman" character Ron Burgundy. While some social media users enjoyed the actor's bit, many voiced their disdain for the return of Burgundy.

"That roast was an absolute 10/10 I can’t lie. Will Ferrell absolutely atrocious, worst performance I’ve ever seen," one person wrote to X.

"Will Ferrell at the Tom Brady roast was somehow less funny than Kim Kardashian lol," another suggested.

Representatives for Brady, Kardashian, Affleck, Bündchen and Ferrell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.