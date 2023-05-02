Expand / Collapse search
Kim Kardashian
Published

Kim Kardashian fires back after 'American Horror Story' casting was criticized by A-list actresses

Kim Kardashian attended the 2023 Met Gala wearing a design by Daniel Roseberry

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Kim Kardashian is up for a new "challenge."

Kardashian, 42, spoke about her recent casting in "American Horror Story: Delicate" as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month," the reality TV star told Variety. "But production has already started, and I’m so excited."

Kardashian has joined Emma Roberts for the 12th season of the FX show.

Kim Kardashian Met Gala

Kim Kardashian attended the 2023 Met Gala. (Getty Images)

SHARON STONE, PATTI LUPONE SLAM KIM KARDASHIAN'S CASTING IN ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’

Kim Kardashian attends the Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala celebrated "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian on the Met carpet

Kim Kardashian wore a Daniel Roseberry design. (Getty Images)

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family," the show's co-creator Ryan Murphy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

For Kardashian, the casting is outside of her comfort zone. She's spent most of her time on camera filming her family's reality TV show first titled "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and now "The Kardashians."

"It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," she said at the Met Gala. "I’m so excited for the experience."

She said she's "of course" taking acting lessons to prepare for the role. "It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

Kardashian apparently impressed Murphy with her monologue and skit appearances on "Saturday Night Live." Murphy, who is friends with Kardashian, has been talking to the reality star about a role in "AHS" since last summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kim Kardashian SNL monologue

Kim Kardashian's "Saturday Night Live" appearance reportedly impressed the "AHS" creators. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank )

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts shown side by side

Emma Roberts will star in "American Horror Story" season 12 alongside Kim Kardashian. (Getty Images)

Despite her excitement for the role, her casting was criticized by two A-list actresses.

Patti LuPone, who has starred on the "American Horror Story" series before, expressed her displeasure with the SKIMS founder taking a role away from an actual actor during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

"Excuse me, excuse me, Kim," she said. "What are you doing with your life?"

"Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," LuPone added, in an apparent reference to Noël Coward's 1935 song "Don't Put Your Daughter On The Stage, Mrs. Worthington."

patti lupone kim kardashian sharon stone

Sharon Stone and Patti LuPone spoke out about Kim Kardashian's casting in season 12 of "American Horror Story." (Getty)

Sharon Stone agreed with LuPone.

"Well… you know… acting It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing," the "Basic Instinct" actress wrote under a post shared by "Access Hollywood."

This isn't the first time Kardashian has dabbled in acting. She most recently appeared in the 2018 film "Ocean's Eight." Kardashian also landed a role in "Disaster Movie" in 2008.

