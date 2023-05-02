Kim Kardashian fires back after 'American Horror Story' casting was criticized by A-list actresses

Kim Kardashian is up for a new "challenge."

Kardashian, 42, spoke about her recent casting in "American Horror Story: Delicate" as she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month," the reality TV star told Variety. "But production has already started, and I’m so excited."

Kardashian has joined Emma Roberts for the 12th season of the FX show.

SHARON STONE, PATTI LUPONE SLAM KIM KARDASHIAN'S CASTING IN ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family," the show's co-creator Ryan Murphy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

For Kardashian, the casting is outside of her comfort zone. She's spent most of her time on camera filming her family's reality TV show first titled "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and now "The Kardashians."

"It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," she said at the Met Gala. "I’m so excited for the experience."

She said she's "of course" taking acting lessons to prepare for the role. "It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

Kardashian apparently impressed Murphy with her monologue and skit appearances on "Saturday Night Live." Murphy, who is friends with Kardashian, has been talking to the reality star about a role in "AHS" since last summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite her excitement for the role, her casting was criticized by two A-list actresses.

Patti LuPone, who has starred on the "American Horror Story" series before, expressed her displeasure with the SKIMS founder taking a role away from an actual actor during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

"Excuse me, excuse me, Kim," she said. "What are you doing with your life?"

"Don’t get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington," LuPone added, in an apparent reference to Noël Coward's 1935 song "Don't Put Your Daughter On The Stage, Mrs. Worthington."

Sharon Stone agreed with LuPone.

"Well… you know… acting It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing," the "Basic Instinct" actress wrote under a post shared by "Access Hollywood."

This isn't the first time Kardashian has dabbled in acting. She most recently appeared in the 2018 film "Ocean's Eight." Kardashian also landed a role in "Disaster Movie" in 2008.

