Jessica Simpson, Alicia Silverstone lead Hollywood stars pursuing fountain of youth via nonsurgical procedures

Plastic surgery is always in season in Hollywood, but some celebrities are choosing a different route to obtain flawless features at any age – one nonsurgical procedure at a time.

With dozens of minimally invasive options on the market, Jessica Simpson and Alicia Silverstone turned to EmFace, a unique, needle-free device to tone facial muscles and give a lift without having to go under the knife.

Meanwhile, Sarah Michelle Gellar has turned to Sofwave technology, which promotes facial enhancements in under an hour and with minimal-to-no downtime in recovery.

Microneedling is also a popular cosmetic procedure beloved by entertainment industry professionals and skincare enthusiasts. In 2019, Jennifer Aniston's facialist, Georgia Louise, revealed the A-lister's regimen to E! News, which includes "micro-needling in a box."

For Simpson, she could barely express her emotions upon feeling the EmFace currents for the first time. "It tickles," she said between laughs in an Instagram video. "It gives me chill bumps."

Silverstone pursued EmFace because it was "completely natural" and nothing was "going into my body." Brooke Burke used the treatment as part of her skin fitness routine. Dr. Brian Kinney credits EmFace as the new needle-free Botox.

"You can go to the gym to work out your abs, glutes or quads, but you can’t go to the gym to work out your forehead, cheeks and brow," Kinney told Fox News Digital. "That’s where EmFace comes in for a safe and effective nonsurgical facial rejuvenation."

As for the cost? Treatments start at $1,000.

Gellar and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Crystal Kung Minkoff stopped by Dr. Gregory Mueller's office recently for Sofwave treatments. Gellar posted on Instagram, "What do you think @crystalkungminkoff - are we our younger selves?!?"

Plastic surgeon Mueller boasted about the Sofwave ultrasound energy technology his clients have seen immediate results with treating facial lines and wrinkles.

"The reality is, not everyone needs surgery and not everyone wants surgery," he told Fox News Digital. "For years, I was looking for a technology or laser or something that would just tighten the skin and had minimal discomfort, minimal to no downtime and something that patients liked, something that had good results."

He added, "Sofwave fit that dream of mine without having to go to the OR."

Meredith Marks from "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" also boasted about the treatment, which ranges between $1,000 to $3,000. She said was "pretty painless" and just a "little warm and tingly."

After a topical anesthetic is applied to a targeted area such as the neck or forehead, the Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam Technology generates heat mid-dermis which helps promote new collagen.

Sofwave is different from a laser treatment where after-care requires minimal sun exposure. Any skin color or skin type can benefit from the procedure.

Beverly Hills Dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer praised microneedling for collagen building. The skin-puncturing treatment can shrink pores and improve wrinkles, and over time, decrease skin pigmentation and sun damage.

Gwyneth Paltrow has previously opened up about the beauty treatment. "They take teensy acupuncture needles with vitamins and inject the surface of your skin with them," she explained to Well + Good in 2016. "I was like, what the heck? It didn’t even hurt that much, but it just seemed weird. My skin looked really glowy for a number of days, I have to tell you."

Olivia Culpo, who says she is "always up to try a new treatment and see how it works," also shared her experience with RF microneedling, which can go up to $2,000.

Culpo noted in her blog that the "whole process didn’t take long at all, and I immediately felt like my skin was glowing, smoother, and toned."

"By having little punctures on the skin, medical grade skincare products work better and makes the skin glow quickly and with more effect," Emer said. "However, simple microneedling is outdated. The results of this are short-lived, and microneedling with heat (AKA micro needling radio frequency or MNRF) is what is 'hot' – no pun intended – in Hollywood. Especially for celebrities who want improvement in their skin complexion but ALSO skin tightening."

Emer revealed that the new PIXEL8 technology goes "deeper than simple micro needling AND delivers energy to the skin, which improve scars, tighten the skin, and give a massive increase in collagen production."