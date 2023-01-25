Kim Kardashian's oldest kids, North and Saint West, land first movie roles in 'PAW Patrol' sequel

Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be joining her in an upcoming project.

On Wednesday, Paw Patrol and the reality television mogul took to Instagram to share that North and Saint West will be voicing characters in the upcoming sequel, "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie."

Kardashian, who voiced Delores in the original film, will be joined by North, 9, and a "cameo" appearance by her son, Saint, 7.

Paw Patrol took to their Instagram account to share the "superstar cast," which includes Serena Williams, Kristen Bell, Taraji P. Henson and Christian Convery.

The first "Paw Patrol: The Movie" starred Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Iain Armitage and Will Brisbin.

"Paw Patrol" is a Nick Jr. series that began in 2013. It has gone on for eight seasons.

"We had such a great time working on this movie," Kardashian said at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2021. "My kids can barely believe it when I said I was going to be in it."

The animated film is set to hit theaters on Oct. 13.

Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West : North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The Skims founder recently celebrated Chicago's fifth birthday and shared snaps on Instagram of the Hello Kitty-themed day.

Kim and North have been taking social media by storm in their joint TikTok account. The mother-daughter duo often participate in fun trends online, with one of their more recent videos consisting of dancing to Taylor Swift's "Shake it Off."

The pair also lip-synced to the camera in the 55-second clip.