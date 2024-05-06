Expand / Collapse search
Met Gala 2024 sees Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski brave red carpet in daring sheer dresses

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Fashion took center stage at the 2024 Met Gala red carpet on the first Monday in May.

Hosted at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the theme for the Met Gala was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with a dress code of "The Garden of Time" inspired by J.G. Ballard's story of the same name.

Kim Kardashian dared to bare wearing a Maison Margiela Couture gown by John Galliano which featured a silver corset and a hand-wired skirt made with metal elements. She kept somewhat covered up underneath a gray cashmere cardigan.

Rita Ora showed some skin wearing a colorful beaded Marni gown with cutouts running along the length of her body. She told Vogue that the beaded material dates "back to the first and second century B.C."

Emily Ratajkowski showed some skin wearing a vintage Atelier Versace Haute Couture dress from the 2001 fall/winter collection. 

Ratajkowski left little to the imagination in the crystal-encrusted piece which included long sleeves and a small train.

Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi walk Met Gala red carpet.

Rita Ora's intricate gown was made with beads from the first and second century. (Getty Images)

Emily Ratakowski at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a sheer crystal Versace dress.

Emily Ratakowski wore a shimmering sheer dress at the Met Gala. (Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner rocked a '99 Givenchy Haute Couture gown with delicate layers of black and nude tulle covering her body. A cut-out waist detail highlighted her supermodel frame, which had more than 100,000 beads and sequins embroidered onto the dress.

Her gown was inspired by the great paintings from the Renaissance and has been preserved in the archives since 1999. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was the first person to wear the dress.

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a black Givenchy Haute Couture sheer gown.

Kendall Jenner rocked a black Givenchy Haute Couture sheer gown. (Getty Images)

Meg Ryan at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a black Michael Kors dress walking with the designer

Meg Ryan walked with designer Michael Kors on the red carpet at the Met Gala. (Getty Images)

Meg Ryan made a rare red carpet appearance at the Met Gala wearing a black Michael Kors gown. Her sheer bodice featured delicate floral appliques which wrapped down into a billowing full skirt.

Jennifer Lopez dazzled in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Her strapless sheath gown featured a plunging neckline with a slit toward the front and illusion tulle. More than 2.5 million silver foil bugles and beads, and 8000 hours of hand embroidery work were required to complete Lopez's look as the 2024 Met Gala co-chair.

Irina Shayk simply sparkled on the Met Gala red carpet wearing a full-length dress made entirely of Swarovski crystals. The supermodel's scoop-neck dress was covered in 84,000 crystals by six artisans, and took more than 200 hours to create, according to Vogue.

Jennifer Lopez wears mermaid gown on the Met Gala red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez sparkles on the red carpet at the Met Gala. (Getty Images)

Irina Shayk walks 2024 Met Gala red carpet wearing Swarovski crystals.

Irina Shayl's dress was made entirely of Swarovski crystals. (Getty Images)

"When I first saw the sketches, I was blown away by the level of intricacy," Shayk said.

Dua Lipa dressed in black lace wearing a Marc Jacobs design complete with a long skirt, elbow-length gloves, cream-colored corset and a feather boa.

Elle Fanning flaunted a hint of skin in her custom Balmain dress which featured a nude bodysuit and ice-like bird sculptures sitting on her shoulders.

Elle Fanning at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a semi sheer Balmain dress and Cartier jewelry.

Elle Fanning at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a semi sheer Balmain dress and Cartier jewelry. (Getty Images)

Jessica Biel sports billowing pink gown to the Met Gala.

Jessica Biel rocks bright pink dress with floral appliques at the Met Gala. (Getty Images)

Singer Tyla wears sand dress to the 2024 Met Gala.

South African singer Tyla wore a dress made of sand to the Met Gala. (Getty Images)

Jessica Biel made a statement on the Met Gala red carpet wearing an eye-popping pink floral gown adorned with thousands of petals. Before the main event, she joked on TikTok that she soaked in 20 lbs. of Epsom salt for 30 minutes to prep for the night.

South African singer Tyla was "sealed inside" of her dress before stepping onto the Met Gala red carpet wearing sand. She told Entertainment Tonight that creating her look took "a long time" as designers used "real sand" pressed onto her body.

