Kim Kardashian sizzles in tiny bikini in new shower photos as fans go wild

Kim Kardashian proved she's always ready for bikini season.

The mother of four posted a series of pictures to Instagram, flaunting her toned body in a tiny black string bikini against a gorgeous stone shower.

"Search for soul," she captioned the photos accentuating her curves and showing off her belly chain.

Kardashian's social media followers went wild, complimenting her on the sexy photos in the comments.

KIM KARDASHIAN ON HER FAITH IN GOD, PRAYING EVERY NIGHT WITH HER CHILDREN

"Rerouting myself to the gym - WOW!!!" wrote publicist and good friend Tracy Romulus.

Kardashian's longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton wrote, "Holly [sic] hot." Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez commented a red heart beneath the slideshow of pictures.

One user wrote, "Fire, fire and more fire," as another stated, "Bringing the heat before the summa big sis."

The 42-year-old's post was also met with tons of fire and heart eyed emojis.

While it's unclear if the photos were taken at the reality star's home, Kardashian certainly utilized her surroundings, posting photos in a what appeared to be a hallway behind a large glass window.

Another photo showcased her toned abs, as water sprinkled down from the rain shower above her.

You would never know that the day before, Kardashian had suffered a minor injury at the hands of her eldest son, Saint.

Kardashian shared a photo to her Instagram story cuddling her 7-year-old son while he was asleep.

"Is there really anything better in this life," she posed to her followers.

Things took a quick turn, when the next slide read, "Forget it. He just punched me in the eye in his sleep and rolled over! Not as cute as I thought!"