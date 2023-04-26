Kim Kardashian says she would ‘absolutely’ consider life ‘without the cameras’ as a full-time lawyer

Kim Kardashian said this week she would "absolutely" welcome a life out of the spotlight.

"I think there’s a lot that’s always on TV and a lot that’s always out there, but I think my friends and my family know we really cherish a lot of our private times, and I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time," the reality star told Poppy Harlow after the interviewer asked her about a potential life "without the cameras" during the Time100 Summit Tuesday.

"The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much," the 42-year-old added of her recent foray in criminal justice reform.

The "Keeping up With the Kardashians" star said she often jokes with her mom Kris Jenner, who is also her manager, "Kim K is retiring, and I’m just going to be a lawyer. So, I was like, ‘So, you can go help my siblings. So you can still have a job.’ … So, I’m giving her the heads-up."

Kardashian has been in the spotlight since she was in her 20s when her family’s reality show began on E! in 2007. The show has since moved to Hulu as "The Kardashians."

Kardashian said she and her father, Robert Kardashian — who was a famous lawyer in the O.J. Simpson trial and died when she was 22 — would often talk about her being an attorney, and he told her he would give her an allowance if she stayed in school.

But she said she chose not to finish school at the time because she wanted to be financially independent.

"Now that the opportunity came about all these years later, it’s so much more meaningful to me," she said. "I live it every single day and everything that I’m learning I can apply it, and I’m just so grateful for the experience."

The Skims founder agreed that working with President Trump’s White House five years ago to secure the release of grandmother Alice Johnson, 67, who was sentenced to life in prison for a drug trafficking conviction from 1996 "changed the trajectory" of her life.

"I had no connection to the justice system," she told Harlow. "As I got to figure out how to help someone and how to make a difference and get them out, I had no — I was just genuinely naïve to all of the issues with our system."

She said once she realized she could "make a difference, I couldn’t stop there," adding that she wanted to help others in need in the criminal justice system.

The mom of four said she had already passed the "baby bar," noting it has a 16% passage rate and plans to take the bar in February 2025, which she said has a slightly higher 36% passing rate.