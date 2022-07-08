Kim Kardashian claims she’ll do ‘anything to look and feel youthful,’ addresses plastic surgery rumors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian admits she will always try her hardest to remain looking and feeling youthful for as long as she possibly can.

In a new interview for the August issue of Allure magazine, Kardashian claimed that while she is comfortable with getting older and has found peace in aging, she still would do anything she can maintain her youth.

"It's hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful," Kardashian said.

Her pursuit to stay young is part of what inspired her nine-step skin care line SKKN by Kim, which is modeled after her own daily skin care routine. Part of her routine includes a laser treatment she undergoes once her kids go to sleep at night.

Although she admits prioritizing oneself is hard for everyone, beauty is something that is important to her, and she will always make time for it.

"I really, genuinely care about looking good," she explained. "I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above."

In terms of how far she’s gone to keep her youthful appearance, "The Kardashians" star maintains she has not done anything more than Botox in her forehead. She shot down rumors she has ever gotten filler or eyelash extensions and claims that her face is all natural.

"But I've chilled, actually," she said, referencing her decrease in Botox usage. "No filler. Never filled either one, ever," she explained, further maintaining Botox is all she has ever done and that she has never used filler in her cheeks or lips.

Part of the reason she feels at peace with her appearance and moves forward in life with minimal alterations is she is proud of what her body has been able to accomplish, using her hands as an example.

"I hate my hands. They're wrinkly and gross," Kardashian shared. "But I've lived life, and I've changed so many diapers with these hands. And I've snuggled my babies with these hands, so I'm OK with them. [Getting older] doesn't mean that I won't strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you're like, 'OK, my health is more important than anything else.'"