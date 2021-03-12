Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jennifer Lopez
Published

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez split: report

JLo and ARod got engaged in March 2019

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 12Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up, according to a new report. 

The power couple, who got engaged in March 2019, has officially called off their engagement and split, Page Six reports. 

"He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic," a source told the outlet.

The couple was seen just last month cozying up in the Dominican Republic, but it seems their love is no more.

JENNIFER LOPEZ ADMITS SHE'S CONTEMPLATING NOT MARRYING ALEX RODRIGUEZ

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly called off their two-year engagement. 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly called off their two-year engagement.  ((Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File))

Ahead of news of their split, Rodriguez, 45, posted a solo picture of himself hanging out on a boat sans Lopez on social media on Friday.

"Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie…" Rodriguez quipped. "What are your plans for the weekend?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Meanwhile, the "Baila Conmigo" singer, 51, shared a video of throwbacks, all of which feature her laughing, on Thursday. "Find a good reason to laugh today  Sending everyone love  #TBT," she shared.

JLo and ARod got engaged in March 2019, with the former Yankee player proposing on vacation with a reported $1 million emerald-cut diamond ring.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reps for Rodriguez and Lopez did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

On Our Radar