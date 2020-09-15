Madonna to direct, co-write biopic about her life

Madonna is dipping her toe back into the world of film.

The singer will direct and co-write a movie about her own life for Universal. Oscar-winning "Juno" scribe Diablo Cody will write alongside the pop icon.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said in a statement obtained by Fox News on Tuesday. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

No title was announced, but The Hollywood Reporter claims that Madonna once referred to the project as "Live to Tell," which is also the title of one of her songs.

Madonna previously teased the film on Instagram, sharing a video in which she and Cody, 42, discussed costumes she previously wore on stage.

"When you’re stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do.?" Madonna, 61, wrote in the caption. "Write a Screenplay with Diablo Cody about ..."

The caption also included a handful of emojis pertaining to both movies and music.

Amy Pascal, known for producing hits like "Little Women" and "Spider-Man: Far from Home," will serve as a producer. She called the project "an absolute labor of love" in her statement.

Madonna, 62, is best known for her decades-long career in music beginning in the 1980s, but she's also worked in fashion charity and even film.

The star has written and directed a pair of films: "W.E." and "Filth and Wisdom."

Of course, she's appeared in front of the camera a handful of times as well, notably in "A League of Thie Own," "Dick Tracy," "Desperately Seeking Susan" and her Golden Globe-nominated performance in "Evita."

THR reports that the "Material Girl" singer is the best-selling female artist of all time, having sold 335 million records worldwide. She's also the highest-grossing solo touring artist, and Universal said she's won 225 prominent global awards and has been featured on over 4,700 magazine covers around the world.

"Madonna is the ultimate icon, humanitarian, artist and rebel. With her singular gift of creating art that is as accessible as it is boundary-pushing, she has shaped our culture in a way very few others have," Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley said in a press release.

Sara Zambreno and Guy Oseary will serve as executive producers, while Universal has installed senior executive VP of production Erik Baiers and director of development Lexi Barta to oversee production.