Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez to invite exes to summer 2020 wedding: report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez plan to invite their former significant others to their upcoming wedding, according to a new report.

Fresh off the Super Bowl LIV stage, JLo has just months left to prepare for her upcoming wedding to the former Yankees star, as multiple reports say the nuptials will take place this summer.

"Jennifer and Alex already do everything together and are basically married, but are excited to make it official," a source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the pair will be "inviting their exes."

While the source did not reveal which exes of the bride and groom will score invites, there's a possibility the father of Lopez's twins, Marc Anthony, may be in attendance, as well as Rodriguez's ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

Lopez and Anthony share twins Max and Emme, 11. Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, with Scurtis.

Lopez finalized her divorce from Anthony in 2014 while Rodriguez and Scurtis called it quits back in 2008.

The insider further claimed that the wedding will not be "huge." Instead, the power couple plans to be surrounded by their "closest family and friends."

"Both of their children will play a big part in the wedding," the insider told ET.

Of course, JLo's daughter, Emme, just had the experience of a lifetime sharing the Super Bowl LIV stage with her mom.

Rodriguez was also present for the big game, proudly cheering on his soon-to-be wife from the audience in a series of videos he posted to social media.