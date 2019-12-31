Alex Rodriguez reveals Jennifer Lopez proposal footage in 2019 highlight video: 'So incredibly grateful and blessed'

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are one of 2019’s biggest power couples and they have the evidence to prove it.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the former MLB star shared a video showing his and JLo’s brightest moments throughout the year — including him gifting the singer a $140,000 red Porsche, their Thanksgiving celebration and, most notably, his marriage proposal to the “Baila Conmigo” singer.

“What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed,” Rodriguez prefaced the post. “Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love...”

Though fans of the couple have seen pictures of their proposal, A-Rod’s Twitter video shows off the first footage of the former baseball player getting down on one knee.

In the clip, Rodriguez rocked a gray dress shirt and solid white dress pants as he proposed to the Latina sensation beside a fire on the beach. JLo is seen covering her mouth in shock as she rocked a white dress and a slicked bun in front of her now fiancé.

Later on in the video, Rodriguez shared candid footage of the couple in the kitchen chopping up vegetables for Thanksgiving dinner. Like the proposal, fans had only been exposed to still pictures of the Thanksgiving prep.

Other clips show the couple locking lips and popping up at various parties — owning up to their lavish lifestyle.