Alex Rodriguez, 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy have 'never met' despite romance rumors: report

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly not the ex-MLB player that "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy is allegedly having a fling with.

Late last month, it was alleged that the reality star, who is in her early 30s, had an affair with a former baseball pro.

Talk show host Andy Cohen revealed during the Bravo show's reunion special that LeCroy had hooked up with "a very famous, married ex-MLB player," per the New York Post.

But LeCroy clarified Cohen's remarks at the time: "He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him," LeCroy said of the annonymous baseball pro.

Fellow "Southern Charm" star Craig Conover, however, alleged that LeCroy had spoken to the mysterious athlete and had a sexual encounter over video chat. He also claimed she flew to Miami to see the man.

Regardless of who is telling the truth, the internet was ablaze with theories about who LeCroy could have been in touch with, and Rodriguez's name came up because fans noticed he'd been liking her Instagram posts.

It doesn't seem that Rodriguez was the player in question, however, as multiple reports indicate that he is not involved with LeCroy.

"Alex has never met or spoken to Madison or anyone from the show," a source told Daily Mail.

Additionally, a source close to Rodriguez told the Post that he "doesn't know" the reality star.

"Look, does this mean he didn’t DM her and liked a photo or two? I guess not, but he doesn’t know her — and he definitely didn’t hook up with her," said the insider.

Furthermore, while "Southern Charm" cast member, Danni Baird, alleged on the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast that LeCroy had a video chat session with Rodriguez, 45, LeCroy told Page Six that she's "never met up" with A-Rod.

She said they've "spoken on the phone," but have "never been physical" and he's merely "just an acquaintance."

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 before they split in 2008.

In 2017, he famously became involved with Jennifer Lopez, who he is now engaged to.

The affair allegedly occurred while LeCroy was in a relationship with fellow castmember Austen Kroll, which ended in December 2020. It is unclear when their relationship began, but Us Weekly reports that they have been dating since before LeCroy's 2019 appearance on the show.

Reps for Rodriguez and LeCroy did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.