Paul Newman and Jimmy Buffett among elites named in alleged secretive Bohemian Club membership list

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A newly circulated list purporting to show the 2023 membership list of the Bohemian Club includes several A-list celebs.

Paul Newman, Jimmy Buffett, Clint Black and Eric Church were named on the list obtained by an independent journalist.

If authentic, the 2023 list provides a rare snapshot of who might be a part of one of the country's most exclusive networks.

Notable film and TV stars on the list Paul Newman



Conan O'Brien



Chris O'Donnell



James Belushi



Michael Nouri

Independent journalist Daniel Boguslaw published the list he allegedly got from a member online, and the list was confirmed by another alleged member to the San Francisco Standard.

"I went to this person’s office for a week straight," Boguslaw told the outlet about his strategy to obtain the ultra-secret membership list.

The San Francisco Standard was able to reach an unnamed member, who confirmed the list was real.

Newman’s inclusion, despite his death in 2008, suggests the list may reference former members or historical records.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the celebrities mentioned for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Notable musicians on the list Clint Black



Eric Church



Jimmy Buffett



Mickey Hart

The Bohemian Grove is a private, 2,700-acre compound located in Sonoma County. The Bohemian Club, which meets in a San Francisco clubhouse, hosts a two-week private retreat at the property, according to the New York Post.

The recently revealed membership list from 2023 features around 2,200 names of business executives, high-profile politicians, actors and musicians.

The list is divided into categories, with a number of members falling under each one.

A Bohemian Club spokesperson told the San Francisco Standard the club does not keep member lists due to the nature of the secret society.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Bohemian Club was allegedly founded in San Francisco in 1872 by a group of journalists, artists and musicians who sought a place to gather and celebrate the arts.

Over time, the club seemingly expanded to include prominent business leaders and public officials, gradually shifting from a primarily artistic circle to a broader network of influential figures.

Its annual summer encampment at Bohemian Grove in Sonoma County reportedly began in the late 19th century and evolved into the private retreat known today.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP