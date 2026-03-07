'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison’s blunt response to son Corey's medical fundraiser: 'He is a grown man'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rick Harrison is speaking out about a fundraising effort to help with son Corey Harrison's medical care.

Corey, who was in a motorcycle crash in January, says he emptied his bank account to cover part of his hospital bills, but the expenses have continued to build. "Pawn Stars" fans have suggested that he shouldn't be asking for money after years on a successful reality show, or that his father, who still owns the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas in addition to his own TV earnings, should foot the bill.

"I paid all of Corey's medical bills long before he put the GoFundMe out," Rick told Fox News Digital. "He is a grown man in his 40s and is responsible for how he handles his finances."

He also added, "It's always nice to be paid back, but there is no repayment schedule in place."

Some fans of the long-running History Channel series have been a bit more critical of the GoFundMe.

"Maybe pay your own medical bills instead of trying to get strangers online to pay for them?" someone commented on Corey's most recent Instagram post.

"There are thousands of broke people out there who would never ask for help like that.. the fans have given him enough already and he blew it," another person wrote.

Others have been supportive, offering well wishes to Corey on X. One person told him, "I hope you recover and are better than ever. Love pawn stars and have been a customer in your shop. Surprised you’re doing a go fund me tho."

Corey responded, "Thank you and I appreciate the positive comment.. I hope you never get into an accident in mexico and they wont touch you without bringing in a card reader! They will let you die! 100k in medical bill. The gofundMe me wasnt somthing I wanted to do!"

According to the GoFundMe, which was set up by a friend and has pulled in more than $8,500 in donations so far, Corey suffered "11 fractured ribs, a punctured lung, a concussion, and internal bleeding" during the January motorcycle crash in Mexico, where he moved after leaving "Pawn Stars."

After spending 14 days in the hospital, Corey left against medical advice because he couldn't afford to keep paying upfront for his care. While friends tried to help him get comfortable at home, he took a turn for the worse. He was taken to a less expensive hospital hours away, where doctors discovered that "one rib had completely separated and was pressing into his lung. Surgeons drained nearly three liters of blood from his chest cavity."

He underwent three surgeries and spent 18 days in that hospital.

In addition to the medical costs – the creator of the fundraiser said that Corey spent all he had in his bank account, and that multiple friends maxed out credit cards to help – the former reality star is now three months behind on rent, and he's still dealing with medical expenses including medication and therapy. The money raised is meant to help him with that, and to help him return to the U.S. so he can recover fully with the support of his family.