Jennifer Lopez admits she's contemplating not marrying Alex Rodriguez: 'What does it mean for us?'

Jennifer Lopez isn't sure getting married to Alex Rodriguez is the best move for her anymore.

The 51-year-old singer/actress/producer spoke to Andy Cohen on his radio show about why she's thinking twice about walking down the aisle for the fourth time.

"Oh yeah, we've talked [not getting married] that for sure," Lopez admitted. "I mean at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it's just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There's definitely no rush though."

The Super Bowl halftime performer revealed they had planned to say "I do" in Italy in June but the pandemic shut down their plans.

"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all," she explained. "So in March or April, we're looking down the pipe and we're going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy's the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, 'OK, we got to cancel everything.'"

"It was just a little disappointing. And then you just think to yourself, well, things will happen in their divine time in a way ... but the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, do you have to, should we?" she questioned, referring to actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have been together for over 30 years and never married.

"It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it's something that maybe is still important to us, but there's no rush, you know, there's no rush, it'll happen when it happens," Lopez said.

JLo and ARod got engaged in March 2019, with the former Yankee player proposing on vacation with a reported $1 million emerald-cut diamond ring.

The couple is isolating at their Florida home with their kids: Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, 12, and Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.