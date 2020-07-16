Cameron Diaz says motherhood has been the 'best phase of my life'

Cameron Diaz opened up about what her life has been like as a new mother during the quarantine.

The 47-year-old retired actress told Rolling Stone that she's loving every minute of doting on her new baby daughter, Raddix, who was born in late December via surrogate.

“In the last seven months, I’ve entered the best phase of my life: motherhood!" Diaz gushed. "So it’s been all about my home and family. And I am trying to participate in a thoughtful way in the larger and most important conversation that our society is currently engaged in.”

Diaz also told the outlet that she and her husband, musician Benji Madden, have been listening to some different music as of late.

“Well, since we have a little one, we are really jamming out to some dope Sesame Street jams. We got ‘Baby Shark’ in the mix, and of course, Benj has written at least a dozen songs for her. So we are doing serious upbeat and often acapella jams over here," she explained.

Diaz and Madden confirmed they were first-time parents in a post on social media back in January.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," the statement read.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:) From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade..." the couple added at the time.

Diaz previously called her daughter the “best part” of her life.

During an Instagram Live chat in April with her friend Katherine Power, the CEO of Who What Wear, the "Charlie's Angels" star said, “I’m so, so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to get to do it with [my husband] Benji [Madden] and we’re just having the best time. It’s so great. I’m just thrilled.”

Diaz shared that while Madden watches over their child, she cooks dinner most nights.

“I have to cook at night,” said Diaz. “After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s daddy. He’s so incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I start dinner and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking. I put on my show, whatever it is.”

Back in August 2019, Diaz revealed to InStyle why she seemingly disappeared from Hollywood after her 2014 film “Annie.”

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time,” she said at the time. “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.