Alex Rodriguez locked in legal battle with ex Cynthia Scurtis over massive support payments

Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez is balking at the amount of money he is being forced to pay his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

According to TMZ, the baseball star has been locked in a spousal and child support battle with Scurtis after claiming he’s paying roughly $155,000 a month, tax-free, in combined payments since their divorce in 2008 to her and their two children, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella.

The outlet reports that the total Rodriguez pays was supposed to be adjusted once he retired from the MLB, and now he notes that his income has dropped by roughly 90 percent (from $30 million annually to $3 million).

In addition, he claims Scurtis is now a woman of means, with a new fiance, a new child three homes, multiple cars and millions in the bank. He can’t help but feel like he’s bankrolling their life.

Rodriguez is reportedly willing to pay $20,000 per month for his children, roughly $1,000 more than they need to get by, plus expenses. However, she is reportedly trying for $50,000.

Representatives for Rodriguez did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.