Bethenny Frankel apologizes to Meghan Markle after seeing explosive Oprah Winfrey interview

Bethenny Frankel apologized to Meghan Markle after bashing the Duchess of Sussex ahead of her tell-all interview Sunday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey where they discussed the myriad of difficulties they faced before stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Frankel, who was highly critical about the couple’s decision to do an interview earlier in the day, prior to its airing, had a change of heart after watching the entire primetime special.

"I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice," the "Real Housewives of New York" star wrote. "When I heard of the interview, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you."

The mea culpa struck a drastically different tone than her tweets earlier in the day, in which she lambasted the former "Suits" actress for complaining about what appears to be an uproariously privileged life on the outside.

BETHENNY FRANKEL REVEALS SHE'S TRYING A VEGETARIAN DIET BECAUSE OF DAUGHTER

"Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals," she wrote over a collage of headlines about the Duchess and her upcoming interview.

The star was referencing Meghan’s past career as an actress on "Deal or No Deal" and "Suits" before becoming a member of the royal family after marrying Harry. She also touched upon the reported $7 million that CBS paid out to broadcast the potentially lucrative tell-all interview.

BETHENNY FRANKEL REVEALS SHE TRIED TO ADOPT A 3-YEAR-OLD CHILD YEARS AGO, OFFERS TO ADOPT AGAIN

Frankel noted in response to one fan that she gives Harry a pass because he was born into the royal family. However, she added in another harsh rebuke of Markle in a follow-up tweet.

"I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized. I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart," the reality TV star added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties began in March 2020 over what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward Markle, who is biracial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Duke and Duchess elaborated on that and other issues in their interview, highlighting struggles they had with the royal family regarding Meghan’s mental health, Prince Harry and their son’s security detail as well as alleged conversations that were had among senior royals about how dark-skinned baby Archie would be prior to his birth in May of 2019.