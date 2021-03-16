Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez's kids were devastated by split claims, remain priority amid reunion: report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's kids were just as stunned as fans were at the early reports of their split, according to a new report.

The power couple, who have been engaged since 2019, cleared up rumors that they called off their engagement on Saturday, telling Fox News in a statement that they are "working through some things."

TMZ, citing sources, now reports that Lopez's 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, shed "many tears" when reports first surfaced claiming the pair were done.

Their four children from former marriages remained a priority in a "long conversation" the pair recently had about their relationship, according to the outlet. It's also reportedly one of the reasons the former Yankees player flew to the Dominican Republic to reunite with the Latin superstar, who is there filming the upcoming movie, "Shotgun Wedding."

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ REUNITE IN THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: REPORT

On Monday, Rodriguez posted an Instagram Story from a tropical location with the caption, "Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward." He also showed himself signing baseball cards while on a private flight.

Over the weekend a photographer for TMZ caught up with Rodriguez as he was headed to a Florida gym. When asked if he was single, the former MLB pro responded, "I'm not [single], no."

Rodriguez and the "On the Floor" singer, 51, issued a joint statement on Saturday explaining that reports of the end of their relationship were "inaccurate."

ALEX RODRIGUEZ CONFIRMS HE'S NOT SINGLE FOLLOWING REPORTS OF JENNIFER LOPEZ SPLIT

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the pair's joint statement shared with Fox News reads.

A source further claimed to Fox News that, while reports of their breakup were premature, the two recently ran into some issues.

"They hit a rough patch but are working through it," the source said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Much of the breakup speculation stemmed from a Page Six report that pointed to a previous rumor that cropped up earlier this year about Rodriguez and "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy. However, a source claimed to Fox News that a third party "did not contribute" to the couple's recent troubles.

"Jennifer and Alex have much bigger things -- like businesses and their [respective] kids -- to worry about," a source further claimed to Fox News, noting that a third party was "not involved" in their recent issues.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two began dating in February 2017 before getting engaged in March 2019. Lopez shares Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez co-parents daughters Ella and Natasha with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.