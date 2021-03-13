Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they're still together despite reports of split

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they are still a couple, despite multiple reports on Friday claiming the power duo had called off their engagement.

The "On the Floor" singer, 51, and the 45-year-old former MLB player confirmed they are still a couple in a statement shared with Fox News on Saturday.

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the pair's joint statement reads.

A source further claimed to Fox News that, while reports of their breakup were premature, the two have recently run into some issues.

"Nothing was concrete. They hit a rough patch but are working through it," the source said.

The news comes just hours after reports surfaced on Friday claiming the power couple decided to part ways. An initial report from Page Six claimed Lopez was busy in the Dominican Republic filming a movie while Rodriguez is "in Miami getting ready for baseball season."

Friday's reports also pointed to previous rumors stemming from earlier this year regarding an alleged romance between Rodriguez and "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy. Multiple sources indicated at the time that there was no connection between the two, however.

A source claimed to Fox News on Saturday that a third party "did not contribute" to the couple's recent troubles.

"Jennifer and Alex have much bigger things -- like businesses and their [respective] kids -- to worry about," the source claimed.

During a reunion special for the show in January, Bravo host Andy Cohen revealed that LeCroy had allegedly hooked up with "a very famous, married ex-MLB player."

Fans noticed that Rodriguez had been liking her Instagram pictures, leading to speculation that he was the athlete in question -- despite the fact that he was only engaged, not married.

But LeCroy clarified Cohen's remarks at the time: "He contacted me, and yes, we DMed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him," LeCroy said of the anonymous baseball pro, per the New York Post.

However, LeCroy's "Southern Charm" co-star Craig Conover alleged that LeCroy had a sexual encounter with the MLB player, though she told Page Six that the baseball player "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me."

Multiple reports suggested that Rodriguez was not the athlete to have participated in the fling.

"Alex has never met or spoken to Madison or anyone from the show," a source told Daily Mail at the time.

Additionally, a source close to Rodriguez told the Post that he "doesn't know" the reality star.

Meanwhile, Lopez recently revealed that she and Rodriguez saw a therapist recently.

"It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves," she told Allure. "We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

The last official public event Lopez and Rodriguez attended together appears to be President Biden's inauguration, where Lopez performed.

The "Hustlers" star, 51, performed a mashup of the beloved Woody Guthrie folk song, "This Land Is Your Land," the patriotic anthem "America the Beautiful" and her own hit, "Let’s Get Loud."

Just a few days after the performance, Rodriguez, the former Yankees player took to Instagram to gush over Lopez.

"I can’t stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen’s performance at #Inauguration2021," he wrote online. "It was such an iconic moment — one I’ll never forget. I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic."

On Friday, a source told People magazine that the duo have been "on the rocks for almost three months now."

"They've been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn't going to work," one insider says. "They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn't happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here [in Miami] knew."

The two began dating in February 2017 before getting engaged in March 2019. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez co-parents daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.