Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez reunite in the Dominican Republic: report

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly working on their relationship.

So much so, that the former MLB player, 45, recently flew to the Dominican Republic to see Lopez, 51, who is shooting a movie there.

A source also told People magazine that Lopez "was excited to see" Rodriguez "in person."

"They are really trying to figure things out," the source added. "It was a happy reunion."

On Monday, Rodriguez wrote on his Instagram Story, "New week. New day. Onward. Upward," as he panned a tropical landscape and tagged Lopez.

The couple’s reunion came just days after reports surfaced on Friday that the power pair had broken up and called off their wedding.

On Saturday, A-Rod and JLo released a joint statement obtained by Fox News that said, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

A source further claimed to Fox News that, while reports of their breakup were premature, the two have recently run into some issues.

"Nothing was concrete. They hit a rough patch but are working through it," the source said.

An initial report from Page Six claimed Lopez was busy in the Dominican Republic filming a movie while Rodriguez is "in Miami getting ready for baseball season."

Friday's reports also pointed to previous rumors stemming from earlier this year regarding an alleged romance between Rodriguez and "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy. Multiple sources indicated at the time that there was no connection between the two, however.

A source claimed to Fox News on Saturday that a third party "did not contribute" to the couple's recent troubles.

"Jennifer and Alex have much bigger things -- like businesses and their [respective] kids -- to worry about," the source claimed.

The last official public event Lopez and Rodriguez attended together appears to be President Biden's inauguration, where Lopez performed.

The two began dating in February 2017 before getting engaged in March 2019.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez co-parents daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Reps for Lopez and Rodriguez did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

