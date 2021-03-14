Alex Rodriguez confirms he's not single following reports of Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez confirmed that he is currently in a relationship following multiple reports that he had split with fiancee Jennifer Lopez.

The 45-year-old former MLB star was spotted for the first time while heading into his gym in Florida after he and Lopez confirmed that they are "working through some things" in a statement dispelling rumors that they had called off their engagement and split for good.

On Saturday, a photographer for TMZ asked Rodriguez if he was single while he was entering the complex, to which the former New York Yankee unequivocally answered in the negative.

"I'm not [single], no," he told the photographer with a laugh.

When he was leaving the gym, photographers caught him getting a phone call from Lopez in which he told her he'd call her back in a moment. During the brief call, he referred to the singer and actress as "babe."

Rodriguez and the "On the Floor" singer, 51, issued a joint statement on Saturday explaining that reports of the end of their relationship were "inaccurate."

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the pair's joint statement reads.

A source further claimed to Fox News that, while reports of their breakup were premature, the two have recently run into some issues.

"Nothing was concrete. They hit a rough patch but are working through it," the source said.

Much of the speculation stems from a report in Page Six that pointed to a previous rumor that cropped up earlier this year about Rodriguez and "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy. However, a source claimed to Fox News that a third party "did not contribute" to the couple's recent troubles.

Neither Rodriguez nor Lopez has yet answered what their troubles actually are, though.

"Jennifer and Alex have much bigger things -- like businesses and their [respective] kids -- to worry about," the source claimed.

During a reunion special for the show in January, Bravo host Andy Cohen revealed that LeCroy had allegedly hooked up with "a very famous, married ex-MLB player."

Fans noticed that Rodriguez had been liking her Instagram pictures, leading to speculation that he was the athlete in question -- despite the fact that he was only engaged, not married.

Meanwhile, Lopez recently revealed that she and Rodriguez saw a therapist.

"It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves," she told Allure. "We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

However, despite therapy, a source told People that the duo has been "on the rocks for almost three months now."

"They've been trying to keep it together for the kids but everyone knew it wasn't going to work," the insider told the outlet. "They were going to buy a mega-mansion together and then that didn't happen, once they backed out of the deal all their friends down here [in Miami] knew."

The last official public event Lopez and Rodriguez attended together appears to be President Joe Biden's inauguration, where Lopez performed.

The "Hustlers" star sang a mashup of the beloved Woody Guthrie folk song, "This Land Is Your Land," the patriotic anthem "America the Beautiful" and her own hit, "Let’s Get Loud."

The two began dating in February 2017 before getting engaged in March 2019. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez co-parents daughters Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.