‘Happy Days’ stars Don Most, Anson Williams reunite for ‘Harvest Time’: ‘It will surely surprise people’

“Happy Days” stars Don Most and Anson Williams have reunited in hopes of bringing families together as they practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actors are appearing in the first scripted program together since playing pals Ralph and Potsie on the hit series, Fox News has learned. This time, Most and Williams are starring as brothers in the comedy “Harvest Time,” a half-hour show premiering on YouTube April 1.

“Harvest Time,” which was written by award-winning playwright Frederick Stroppel, tells the tale of a man on dialysis (Williams) who’s in desperate need of a transplant. His sibling (Most) promised to donate his kidney until he gets a better offer on eBay.

"We are in an unsettling and isolating time in our world right now; people are seeking comfort in familiar faces and turning to on-demand entertainment to take a break from the 24/7 COVID-19 news cycle," executive producer David Levin told Fox News in a statement. "Since there is a halt on the production of most shows and sporting events, we thought fans would appreciate seeing this material from beloved actors."

"We have a little entertainment we thought we would share with you,” Most, 66, shared. “Anson and I got together for the first time since ‘Happy Days’ to shoot this wonderful film."

"We want to wish you a safe time during this unusual period, and we wanted to do something special,” added Williams, 70. "Hey, we're all stuck at home, so we thought now would be a good time to share it. It's kind of a nice April Fool's day gift for our fans. I think you're gonna love it."

Most told Fox News their latest collaboration will especially appeal to longtime fans of “Happy Days,” which aired from 1974 until 1984.

“All the people who grew up watching the show ‘Happy Days’ should get a big kick out of seeing Anson and I together again, especially in a completely different way,” said Most. “It will surely surprise people, but it will definitely entertain, make you laugh, and discuss it with others afterward. Please note it is PG.”

“‘Happy Days’ was successful because it brought a comradely around the TV set, a show that appealed to all ages of a family,” reflected Williams, who also directed “Harvest Time.” “With families sequestered together during our current crisis, Don Most and I thought how great it would be to air a show, starring us for the first time since ‘Happy Days,’ in totally different roles, a chance to bring a bright spot to viewers during this unnerving time… ‘Harvest Time’ is definitely a show that will help forget your troubles and bring back a happy day.”

Back in 2017, Most told Fox News the cast of “Happy Days” has remained close over the years.

“We’ve always remained good friends,” he explained at the time. “We were so close during the filming of ‘Happy Days.’ Everyone then got busy, of course, doing different things. But we still stay in touch. Ron [Howard] is a little bit harder to pin down because he’s so busy and all over the world. But we stay in touch through email primarily, and see each other once or twice a year. As for Henry [Winkler], I had lunch with him a few months ago. We emailed each other just last week.

“As for Anson Williams, we speak regularly,” he continued. “We speak every week and see each other quite a bit. We’ve remained very, very tight. I saw Marion Ross not too long ago, and I played golf with Scott Baio about a month or so ago. We’ve maintained the friendships. It may sound like a cliché, but we really were like a family. It’s accurate in our case.”

“Harvest Time” premieres April 1 at 9 p.m. EST on YouTube.