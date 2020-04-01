‘Dirty Jobs’ star Mike Rowe to host ‘Before the Catch,’ speak with ‘Deadliest Catch’ captains

Mike Rowe has something new up his sleeve.

Discovery announced on Wednesday the the “Dirty Jobs” star will host “Before the Catch,” a special virtual talk show where he'll speak with all of the captains of “Deadliest Catch.”

The new show will commemorate the Emmy Award-winning series returning for its 16th season on April 14, followed by the kickoff of “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline.”

“You never know what you’re gonna get when you sit and chat with a Bering Sea Captain,” Rowe, 58, told Fox News in a statement. “Especially a Bering Sea Captain whose been cooped up for the last three weeks in isolation. Honestly, I have no idea what to expect, but I can promise the conversation will be lively.”

According to the network, Rowe will interact with the captains on webcam as they discuss the events featured in the new season of “Deadliest Catch.”

“Never shy about asking the tough questions, Mike will find out what it was really like for the Alaskan crab fleet as they faced off against their biggest rival ever this year - the Russian crab fleet,” the network shared. “This season will bring new fishing alliances, former ‘Catch’ captains returning to the fleet and a global, headline-grabbing winter storm that pounds their crab boats.”

Rowe and the captains will also discuss previous seasons and share where they are now as they practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in November 2019, Rowe told Fox News that “Dirty Jobs,” which aired from 2005 until 2012, had plenty of life lessons for viewers.

“‘Dirty Jobs,’ I believe is so full of lessons,” he explained at the time. “But the big one is that we’re more united than you think. We’re held together in a lot of ways by people who are often out of sight, sewer inspectors, linemen. You know, I live in Northern California, we just had our power out for four days. When you realize that the only way you’re going to get back on the grid is through hard work of a series of individuals who are willing to do that work around the clock, you can’t help but feel an appreciation for them.”

“I also learned from that show that we’re in charge of how we define what a good job means these days,” he continued. “And so, you know, the country’s having a big conversation about the nature of work and the cost of education and a widening skills gap and a crumbling infrastructure. ‘Dirty Jobs’ wasn’t really about any of those big things, but all those ideas ran through it.

“And so, when I look back on that show, and when I consider rebooting it, which we’re talking about right now, I do think it would make sense because, in a lot of ways, it reconnected the country through themes of hard work and good humor.”

“Before the Catch” airs April 7 at 8 p.m. EST on Discovery. “Deadliest Catch” returns April 14 at 8 p.m. EST.