SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader shares tips for keeping busy while quarantined: ‘It’s the highlight of our day’

Trying to preserve a sense of normalcy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is undoubtedly challenging, but keeping busy while quarantined is possible with a few simple tricks and tips.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader is, like all of us, staying home and keeping social distancing due to concerns of spreading COVID-19. And along the way, the pinup has found some easy ways to keep her mind off the horrific realities of the illness, all while combating cabin fever and staying safe.

Nader spoke to Fox News and shared six ways she’s getting to the other side of the viral spread while on lockdown – and anyone can do them, too:

Mediate

Nader said she finds some much-needed peace during the day by clearing her mind and taking a breather for 20 minutes. “I haven't been good at meditating ever in my life and I've never set aside time to master it or even attempt it,” she admitted. “So I tried to get back into it during quarantine and I've absolutely loved what it's done for me. It's been an escape.

“It's been a way to discover myself and get outside of my crazy head, that I'm thinking all sorts of thoughts during this time and this is just an escape,” she shared. “It's very easy, it's not very long… And I find it really effective.”

For those who don’t know where to begin, Nader said there are plenty of easy tutorials on YouTube.

Read

Is there a book you’ve been meaning to read but you just never seem to have enough time out of your day to get started? Here’s your chance.

“The second thing I've gotten back into that's helped me is reading,” said Nader. “I promised myself for a really long time that I would start reading again and never got around to it. But with all this extra time on my hands, I finally got back into it and I'm loving it.

“It's a great alternative to watching TV or Netflix, even though that's OK and I also do that,” she continued. “This is just something that will engage your brain. It will occupy your time, which we all need something to occupy our time. And it's great to just get lost in a good book. It's good for the soul, it's good for the mind and I found it really therapeutic.”

Cook

Since you’ll be keeping safe by staying indoors, Nader said now is the perfect time to master that new recipe you’ve been eyeing or even perfect your current culinary skills.

“The third thing that I've been getting into is cooking. And anyone who knows me knows I'm not a very good cook, but wait until this quarantine is over. I have been mastering the art of cooking -- not really -- but I've been trying. I've found some really great healthy, nutritious recipes on Goop, on Martha Stewart. I've been trying to cook fairly healthy just so that I can bring my brain nutrients. And eat lots of fruits, lots of vegetables and keep it clean so that I can stay balanced.

Take Your Vitamins

“The fourth thing that I have gotten into that I think is a big necessity is taking my vitamins,” explained Nader. “I wasn't big into vitamins before, but I've been taking a lot of vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin B12, things to keep your immune system boosted and up. And I do find that it's made a big difference for me, especially with the coronavirus going around. I'm not saying it'll stop you from getting it, but it does help your immune system fight off disease and viruses.”

If you are pregnant, nursing or taking any medications, it is recommended you consult a healthcare professional before trying something new.

Dance it Out

“The fifth thing that I think is very mandatory during this time is a mandatory afternoon dance party,” said Nader. “I turn on music all around the house, I make everybody in the house [come] to a dance party around 5:00 p.m. It's the highlight of our day. We keep our distance, our six feet, even though we're all quarantined together. But it's a really fun way to just let go, release. You get some exercise out of it and it's just a fun way to be social without being social. You feel like you're at a party if you close your eyes for long enough.”

Break a Sweat

You may not be able to hit the gym, but you can still enjoy a sweat sesh from the comfort of home. Nader recommends 20 jumping jacks, 20 butt kicks, 20 high knees and 20 scissor jumps while wearing a sweatshirt to maximize your calorie burning. For this workout routine, you’ll need sneakers, your go-to workout wear, some upbeat music, a positive attitude and nothing else.