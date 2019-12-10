Golden Globes 2020: What to know

The Golden Globes are among the year's highest honors in film and television, and this year is no exception to that rule.

With superstars like Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Jennifer Aniston all snagging nominations, it's sure to be a star-studded evening.

With all of the excitement, it's easy to get lost in the details, so here's your breakdown of everything you need to know about the 2020 Golden Globes:

2020 GOLDEN GLOBE'S BIGGEST SNUBS AND SURPRISES

When are the Golden Globes?

You can catch the award show on Sunday, Jan. 5, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the show on?

The show will broadcast on NBC.

Who's the host?

This year, comedian and actor Ricky Gervais returns as the host. This will be his fifth time MC-ing the award show.

JENNIFER LOPEZ RESPONDS TO FAN WHO ASKED THAT ALL ON HIS FLIGHT WATCH 'HUSTLERS' IN HONOR OF HER GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATION

Who can we expect to present?

No presenters have been announced yet, but names usually trickle in during the days before the show.

Who is nominated?

There are 25 categories at the Golden Globes (14 in film and 11 in television) and five nominees in each category, which puts us at 125 nominees. You can find the full list here, but some of the biggest names nominated this year include Jennifer Aniston for "The Morning Show," the cast of "Marriage Story," Jennifer Lopez for "Hustlers," Taylor Swift for "Cats" and so many more.

This year, as is the norm, featured several surprises such as "The Lion King" being nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, and "Joker" getting several nods.

Of course, there were snubs as well. Robert De Niro wasn't nominated for his performance in "The Irishman," "Veep" was totally shut out and "Game of Thrones" only received one nomination for Kit Harrington as Jon Snow.

2020 GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATIONS: 'GAME OF THRONES' LAGS AS 'MARRIAGE STORY' AND 'THE POLITICIAN' GET NODS

Also of note: Meryl Streep earned her 32nd nomination for her role in "Big Little Lies," breaking her own record and maintaining the record for most nominations.

Who were the big winners last year?

At the 2019 Globes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Green Book" took home the film awards while "The Americans" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" took home the top awards for television.

Who chooses the winners?

2020 GOLDEN GLOBES HOST RICKY GERVAIS' FIRST PROMOTIONAL VIDEOS RELEASED: 'IS IT JUST WHAT YOU WANTED?'

The nominees and winners are selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press (HFPA), a group of roughly 90 journalists and photographers that report on the entertainment industry. The members of the HFPA come from about 55 different countries.