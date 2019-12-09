2020 Golden Globe nominations: 'Game of Thrones' lags as 'Marriage Story' and 'The Politician' get nods

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the people and projects that will be celebrated at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards by announcing the nominations for the 77th annual show.

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson gathered to announce the nominations for the Jan. 5 show, which honors achievements in both film and television. Following the announcement of nominees for many of the awards, the top categories were reserved for an announcement on the “Today” show.

Many were surprised that one of the most talked-about shows of 2019, "Game of Thrones," was not nominated as a series. Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association opted for newer series such as Apple TV's "The Morning Show" and Netflix's "Unbelievable." "Marriage Story" led the nominations with a total of 6, including the highly coveted best film category for drama.

Meanwhile, films like "Joker" and "The Irishmen" cleaned up when it came to nominations in the movie category.

A partial list of the 2020 Golden Globe nominees is below:

Best motion picture, drama: “The Irishman”; “Marriage Story”; “1917”; “Joker”; “The Two Popes.”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Dolemite Is My Name”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Knives Out”; “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”; “Rocketman.”

Best foreign language film: “The Farewell”; “Les Misérables”; “Pain and Glory”; “Parasite.”

Best animated motion picture: “Frozen 2”; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”; “The Lion King”; “Missing Link”; “Toy Story 4.”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy.”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes.”

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”; Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”; Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”; Emma Thompson, “Late Night”; Cate Blanchett “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”; Billy Porter, “Pose”.

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”; Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag.”

Best comedy TV series: "Barry": Fleabag"; "The Kominsky Method"; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; "The Politician."

Best limited series or TV movie are: “Catch-22”; “Chernobyl”; “Fosse/Verdon”; “The Loudest Voice”; “Unbelievable.”

Best actor in a TV Series, comedy: Ben Platt, “The Politician”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy.”

Best actress in a TV Series, drama: Jennifer Anniston, “The Morning Show”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show.”

Controversial comedian Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time. Meanwhile, Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award while The Carol Burnett Award will go to famed daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.