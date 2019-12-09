2020 Golden Globe's biggest snubs and surprises

The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes were unveiled on Monday and featured popular films including “Joker” and “The Irishman," but the list also contained a number of notable omissions and surprises.

One of the biggest snubs for the 2020 Golden Globes was “Game of Thrones,” which missed out on a number of nominations while only receiving one nod — Kit Harington’s nomination for best actor in a TV drama. The final truncated season of “Game of Thrones” has received a strongly polarized reaction from fans and critics alike.

One of the biggest surprises was Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” which earned a best drama nomination while the show’s stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, received nominations for best actress in a drama. The show received lukewarm reviews upon release.

HBO’s "Veep" did not receive any love for its final season. Despite being one of HBO’s most popular series, the politically-charged satire comedy did not receive any nominations. “Veep” stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer. Louis-Dreyfus -- best known for her role on “Seinfeld" -- has received 11 Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe, nine Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

“The Two Popes” surprisingly scored big, earning four nominations — best motion picture; best actor in a motion picture, drama; best screenplay, motion picture and best supporting actor in a motion picture. The Netflix film, which received positive reviews, did not receive much mainstream attention. The film stars Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins — best known for his role as Hannibal Lector in “Silence of the Lambs.”

Robert De Niro was shockingly snubbed from the best actor nomination despite his acclaimed role in “The Irishman.” The Martin Scorsese-directed film earned five nominations — best motion picture, drama; best director; best screenplay, motion picture and two nominations for best supporting actor in a motion picture — pitting Al Pacino and Joe Pesci against each other.

“The Lion King” is one of the more surprising nominations, due to the category in which it was nominated. The film, which was branded as a “live-action remake,” earned the nomination for best animated picture. The “live-action remake” of the popular Disney classic was a photorealistic computer-generated remake and received average reviews. The film stars Donald Glover and Seth Rogen.