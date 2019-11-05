Production on Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ movie halted in Spain following discovery of unidentified item on set

An unidentified object was discovered on the set of Marvel Studios' “Eternals” superhero film, halting production in its tracks, this according to a report.

Fox News is told that an unknown object was found on the set where second-unit filming was taking place; per safety protocols, the area was inspected and deemed safe, and production resumed.

There were some reports that co-stars Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden were quickly ushered off the set in the Canary Islands. But Fox News was told none of the cast members were present. Workers were asked to clear the area while the inspection occurred.

In August, it was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo fan event that “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harrington would join the star-studded cast for the film, which is set to release in November 2020. (Madden is another "GoT" alum.)

Also featured in the cast are Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani.