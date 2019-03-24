‘Fuller House’ stars seem to reference Lori Loughlin in Kids’ Choice Awards speech amid college admissions scandal

Stars of “Fuller House” took the stage at Nickelodeon ​​​​​Kids’ Choice Awards and appeared to reference co-star Lori Loughlin in their speech, saying “family sticks together no matter what” amid the 54-year-old actress’ alleged involvement in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Loughlin was noticeably absent during Saturday night’s awards show, where “Fuller House” won the award for favorite funny TV show. Instead, Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber accepted the award on the popular show’s behalf.

They never mention Loughlin by name, but talked about the cast as being a family” that “sticks together through the hard times.”

"Thank you for voting ‘Fuller House’ as your Favorite Funny TV Show," Barber said. "You have been laughing alongside our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart."

"And where there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what,” Cameron-Bure continued. "They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets."

"And a loving family that also sticks together, also celebrates the really good times,” she added.

Sweetin ended the trio’s speech by saying winning the award was “one of those good times.”

"You've stuck with us for 30 years and we love you all so much. We promise the fifth and final season is gonna be amazing,” Sweetin said.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among the 50 people charged earlier this month for their alleged involvement in the college admissions bribery scheme, in which they allegedly bribed for their two daughters, including YouTube star Olivia Jade, to get into USC.

Although show producers have not announced their plans, reports surfaced that Loughlin, who reprised her “Full House” role as Aunt Becky in the Netflix reboot, will not be returning for the fifth and final season of “Fuller House.”

“She’s toast, it’s over,” a source told Deadline.

Hallmark Channel announced a day after Loughlin appeared in court and was released on $1 million bond that it has cut ties with the 54-year-old actress. The channel said in an Instagram post last week that the show has “many more stories left to share” and will not be calling it quits despite dropping Loughlin, who played Abigail Stanton in the series.

Loughlin and Giannulli are expected to appear in federal court in Boston on April 3.