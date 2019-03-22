Lori Loughlin said in old interview she never wants to do 'anything' that her kids 'have to pay the price for'

In a resurfaced interview, “Fuller House” star Lori Loughlin spoke about her religious morals and how she would never want her choices to affect her children.

Loughlin, 54, is currently in the spotlight for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam.

In a 2014 interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, the actress was asked about her religious beliefs and how it affected her work choices.

“For me personally, I was always very thoughtful about projects that I chose for myself. I would say to myself, 'Can my father watch this?' If my father couldn’t watch it, I didn’t do it,” Loughlin told the network.

“And then when I had children I always thought, 'I don’t want to do anything that one day might rear its ugly head and my children have to pay the price for that,'” she continued.

Later in the interview, Loughlin said she often prayed and believed God has helped guide her.

“I’d have to say I’m definitely that person that steps back and says, 'I know we’re going to work this out, no prob” Loughlin said. “Like it’s going to work out and I know you’ve got my back.”

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters, YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli and her older sister Isabella, designated as recruits for the University of Southern California crew team despite the fact that neither participated in the sport.

Loughlin and her husband are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston next month. Loughlin has not commented on the allegations.

Fox News’ Madeline Farber and the Associated Press contributed to this report.