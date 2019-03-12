'The View' host Meghan McCain slams Lori Loughlin's husband after arrest in alleged college admissions scam

Meghan McCain slammed actress Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli after he was arrested on Tuesday in an alleged college admissions scam.

Hours after news broke that Loughlin and her famed fashion designer husband were among the boldfaced names in a veritable who's who of the rich and powerful charged in an alleged college admissions bribery scam, "The View'" co-host, 34, went on Twitter to call out Giannulli.

"To Aunt Becky's husband who talked s--t about ASU - The @McCainInstitute for International Leadership does incredible work w/ students in cooperation with ASU and I guarantee those students involved will go on to do great things in the world and didn't have to lie to get there..." McCain wrote. Loughlin is best known for her role as Aunt Becky on "Full House."

Federal authorities have also charged college coaches and others in a sweeping admissions bribery case, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

At least 13 people, including Loughlin's husband and fellow actress Felicity Huffman, were arrested Tuesday morning and expected to make their first court appearance later in the day.

A rep for "Fuller House" star Loughlin, who reportedly has been filming a movie in Vancouver, told Fox News that she had no information on the case at this time. A rep for Huffman, who U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a press conference had been arrested by federal agents, did not return multiple requests for comment. An attorney for Giannulli did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The racketeering conspiracy charges were unsealed Tuesday and they include charges against coaches at schools such as Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California. Investigators said the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

According to authorities, parents would pay a predetermined amount to college entrance consultant William Rick Singer who would then give the funds to coaches, SAT or ACT administrators.

The alleged fund amounts ranged from several thousand dollars to $6 million.

The documents alleged that Loughlin and her husband, Giannulli, "agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team – despite the fact that they did not participate in crew – thereby facilitating their admission to USC."

Officials claimed to have obtained emails from Loughlin supporting their case.

Loughlin's daughter, the YouTube sensation Olivia Jade, attends USC. It is not immediately clear if Loughlin's other daughter, Isabella, attends the university.

Fox News' Jessica Sager and Sasha Savitsky and The Associated Press contributed to this report.