The 37-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic of her with husband Kanye West. The black-and-white snap shows Kanye looking down at the floor and grinning while Kim stares at him with a giant smile.
Demi Lovato is recovering well in rehab following a drug overdose in July.
An appearance by Garrison Keillor, former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," at a Vermont book festival has been canceled after public outcry.
Justin Theroux has been spotted out and about with "Blackkklansman" actress, Laura Harrier, shortly after opening up about his split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in the New York Times.
Rapper Kanye West said he will be traveling to Africa to record his latest album “Yandhi” after delaying the release of the album.
Kanye West is clarifying his earlier remark calling to “abolish” the 13th Amendment from the U.S. Constitution.
Asia Argento debut a new tattoo of a bloody dagger on Saturday and vowed to get revenge on her former friend Rose McGowan, who released a previous statement the Italian actress said was filled with “horrendous lies.”