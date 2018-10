Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure, actress, producer, bestselling author, beloved by millions worldwide from her role as D.J. Tanner on the iconic family sitcoms "Full House" and "Fuller House," Hallmark Channel movies, former co-host of "The View," inspirational speaker, and "Dancing with the Stars" Season 18 finalist, is both outspoken and passionate about her family and faith.