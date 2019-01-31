Netflix's ‘Fuller House’ to end after fifth season

Netflix announced in an emotional video Thursday that the fifth season of “Fuller House” will also be its last.

The video showed clips of the show and announced the final season will air in the fall. Candace Cameron Bure, one of the show's stars, was heard saying in a narration, “We saved the best for last.”

The series is a reboot of the hit sitcom “Full House” that ran on ABC for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995.

Most of the actors from “Full House” returned to revive their roles in “Fuller House,” including Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. Fellow castmates Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin also made regular appearances on the show. Notably absent from the reboot were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who both played Michelle Tanner.

Sweetin told Fox News in August that she thought the reboot was “a little bit more adult" than the original series.

“We have the audience of adults that are my age and [co-star] Candace [Cameron’s] age in their late 30s, 40s, who grew up watching us as kids, and now have kids of their own, we can be a little bit more adult,” Sweetin told Fox News.

The show ranks in the “top performers for Netflix original programming,” Variety reported, citing Nielsen’s content rating service.